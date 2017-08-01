Dubai International Content Market opens today

Broadcast
News
Published: 9 December 2019 - 1:47 p.m.
The 2019 edition of Dubai International Content Market (DICM) kicked off today at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel Conference Centre in Dubai, with a strong lineup of regional and international exhibitors, buyers and speakers.

Running until the December 10, 2019, DICM offers brands in the global and regional media, entertainment and content landscape, an annual platform in Dubai to explore the local market, gain entry and expand their footprint in the most lucrative markets of the MENA region.

In its latest edition, DICM opens its doors to 500 participants from more than 50 countries.

Distributors from South America, UK, Russia, Turkey and MENA region are spread over 300sqm of exhibition space.

The organisers have reported 850 pre-scheduled meetings with potential business deals worth over 200 million dollars forecasted.

Eng. Anas Al Madani, vice chairman and group CEO of Index Holding said: “Over the years, Dubai has played a phenomenal role in the growth of the media, entertainment and content markets in the GCC and other lucrative markets of the MENA region bringing it at par with the highest international standards and practices.

“This is largely due to Dubai’s rising investment in media infrastructure as well as the emirate’s growing reputation as a world-class business destination. The latest report of Arab Media Outlook published last year, clearly illustrates UAE’s media potential which indicates that the media market in the UAE is estimated to be worth nearly $2.2bn (AED8bn), with the advertising market contributing significantly up to $2.051bn (AED7.527bn) and the country has the highest level of spending media per capita surpassing the rest of the region.”

This year DICM has attracted the participation from Warner Bros, Viacom, A+E Networks and Inter Medya and.

SHOWLAB (Showlab) is an Italian production and Distribution company attending DICM for the first time. Micheline Azoury, director of sales and acquisitions at Showlab said: “At DICM, Showlab is showcasing its special line up of Format Entertainment, Drama TV series and TV movies made in Spain as we represent a leading Spanish producer’s catalogue.”

Empire, celebrating its centenary this year, is also participating at this year’s DICM.

Dubai International Content Market – DICM is organised annually by Index Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of Index Holding and supported by Abu Dhabi Media, Dubai Film and TV Commission and mena.tv.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Reliance, BP move forward with Indian fuels partnership
    Emirates may consider A380 on Mexico route if demand remains high
      SABIC’s CSR and sustainability performance gets top ranking in EcoVadis index
        Saudi Aramco completes acquisition of 17% of South Korean Hyundai Oilbank for $1.2bn
          2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week