Dubai International Content Market opens today

Running until the December 10, 2019, DICM offers brands in the global and regional media, entertainment and content landscape, an annual platform in Dubai to explore the local market, gain entry and expand their footprint in the most lucrative markets of the MENA region.

In its latest edition, DICM opens its doors to 500 participants from more than 50 countries.

Distributors from South America, UK, Russia, Turkey and MENA region are spread over 300sqm of exhibition space.

The organisers have reported 850 pre-scheduled meetings with potential business deals worth over 200 million dollars forecasted.

Eng. Anas Al Madani, vice chairman and group CEO of Index Holding said: “Over the years, Dubai has played a phenomenal role in the growth of the media, entertainment and content markets in the GCC and other lucrative markets of the MENA region bringing it at par with the highest international standards and practices.

“This is largely due to Dubai’s rising investment in media infrastructure as well as the emirate’s growing reputation as a world-class business destination. The latest report of Arab Media Outlook published last year, clearly illustrates UAE’s media potential which indicates that the media market in the UAE is estimated to be worth nearly $2.2bn (AED8bn), with the advertising market contributing significantly up to $2.051bn (AED7.527bn) and the country has the highest level of spending media per capita surpassing the rest of the region.”

This year DICM has attracted the participation from Warner Bros, Viacom, A+E Networks and Inter Medya and.

SHOWLAB (Showlab) is an Italian production and Distribution company attending DICM for the first time. Micheline Azoury, director of sales and acquisitions at Showlab said: “At DICM, Showlab is showcasing its special line up of Format Entertainment, Drama TV series and TV movies made in Spain as we represent a leading Spanish producer’s catalogue.”

Empire, celebrating its centenary this year, is also participating at this year’s DICM.

Dubai International Content Market – DICM is organised annually by Index Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of Index Holding and supported by Abu Dhabi Media, Dubai Film and TV Commission and mena.tv.