Marc Antoine d’Halluin appointed CEO of MBC Group

This appointment comes following the resignation of Sam Barnett, who announced his departure in October 2019, after 17 years at the company.

D’Halluin is scheduled to join MBC Group on January 5, 2020.

Al-Ibrahim has welcomed Marc Antoine d’Halluin to the group, highlighting his wealth of experience and track-record of corporate growth and value creation in the broadcast industry, which includes Pay TV, production and satellite TV in Europe and the Middle East.

d’Halluin has thanked the chairman and MBC Group’s board of directors for their nomination and appointment, stressing the pivotal role played by his predecessor Sam Barnett in growing the company.

Beginning his career at Sony Pictures Entertainment (1995-1997), d’Halluin is a prominent media executive with an international career in television broadcasting and production.

Prior to joining MBC Group, he was the chairman of the Luxembourg-based M7 Group (2016-2019), which operates satellite Pay TV bouquets in Holland, Belgium, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. M7 Group was recently sold to Vivendi’s Canal+ Group.

Before that, d’Halluin was CEO of the international TV production firm, Zodiak Media Group (2013-2016); partner and co-founder of Rubis Media Partners (2011-2013); president and CEO of Showtime Arabia and Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), headquartered in Dubai Media City (2006-2010); CEO of C More Entertainment - Canal+ Nordic (2003-2005); and also previously, group managing director of FOX Kids Europe – Channel Division (1997-2003).