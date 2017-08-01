Marc Antoine d’Halluin appointed CEO of MBC Group

Broadcast
News
Published: 9 December 2019 - 8:24 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Marc Antoine d’Halluin has been announced as the new CEO of MBC Group, the group’s chairman Waleed Al-Ibrahim announced.

This appointment comes following the resignation of Sam Barnett, who announced his departure in October 2019, after 17 years at the company.

D’Halluin is scheduled to join MBC Group on January 5, 2020.

Al-Ibrahim has welcomed Marc Antoine d’Halluin to the group, highlighting his wealth of experience and track-record of corporate growth and value creation in the broadcast industry, which includes Pay TV, production and satellite TV in Europe and the Middle East.

d’Halluin has thanked the chairman and MBC Group’s board of directors for their nomination and appointment, stressing the pivotal role played by his predecessor Sam Barnett in growing the company.

Beginning his career at Sony Pictures Entertainment (1995-1997), d’Halluin is a prominent media executive with an international career in television broadcasting and production.

Prior to joining MBC Group, he was the chairman of the Luxembourg-based M7 Group (2016-2019), which operates satellite Pay TV bouquets in Holland, Belgium, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. M7 Group was recently sold to Vivendi’s Canal+ Group.

Before that, d’Halluin was CEO of the international TV production firm, Zodiak Media Group (2013-2016); partner and co-founder of Rubis Media Partners (2011-2013); president and CEO of Showtime Arabia and Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), headquartered in Dubai Media City (2006-2010); CEO of C More Entertainment - Canal+ Nordic (2003-2005); and also previously, group managing director of FOX Kids Europe – Channel Division (1997-2003).


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

IN FOCUS: Joramco makes ground with regional airlines
    Reliance, BP move forward with Indian fuels partnership
      SABIC’s CSR and sustainability performance gets top ranking in EcoVadis index
        Saudi Aramco completes acquisition of 17% of South Korean Hyundai Oilbank for $1.2bn
          2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week