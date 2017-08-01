Media Distillery, 3SS and XroadMedia create AI-led solution

Android TV solutions provider, 3 Screen Solutions (3SS), together with Media Distillery and XroadMedia have created an end-to-end video experience platform which enables Android TV providers to make Linear-on-Demand a reality for viewers.

Linear-on-Demand (LoD) is a next-generation model for video that enables demonstrably personalised digital entertainment. LoD collects and curates video assets from a range of sources and assembles them in a linear experience. LoD provides viewing experience across content types and sources inclusive of live TV, library, on-demand, catch-up, apps and web.

With this joint platform, multiple layers of metadata are made available in real time to help viewers find their desired content thereby promoting viewer engagement.

3SS’ managing director, Christian Borchers said: “In today’s highly competitive marketplace, service providers need to differentiate from their rivals. Also, they need to increase stickiness of their service. Better personalization and simplified, more successful content discovery are the answers to the need for increased viewer enjoyment and loyalty."

With this new platform, the TV service will understand what the viewer spends time watching. The joint solution is driven by AI and ML, advanced data harvesting and processing, interconnected with 3SS’ adaptive viewing experience enabled by 3READY.

Media Distillery uses a combination of Machine Learning methodologies to recognise visual and audial aspect inside video including face, speech, object, logo and text.

Via the new Linear-on-Demand, personal channels can be created based on what XroadMedia’s content discovery and personalisation solution learns from users’ selection patterns and history. It combines programs and clips from multiple content sources including OTT services with those featured on mainstream and premium entertainment channels, all presented as integrated and navigable linear playlists.

Furthermore, with enhanced voice control enabled by 3READY Assistant, viewers can create personal linear channels based on favorite topics and genres. Enhanced voice search plus metadata gives operators a set of capabilities which transforms the searching act, yielding superior customer experiences and monetisation possibilities.

The trio believe that creating seamless, personalized and measurable experiences is the best-possible revenue generation opportunity for the service provider.

By embracing Linear-on-Demand, the operator has the opportunity to maximise revenues, while return on technology investment and overall cost of ownership are optimised through end-to-end cloud-native technology.

Media Distillery’s CEO, Roland Sars says: “It’s time for TV service providers to deconstruct and re-sequence their content, to serve up right-size, on-topic personal experiences.”

He adds: “From smarter search to snackable content and richer profiles, the players who differentiate through their content metadata, and enable individualized, intuitive viewing, will captivate and stay relevant for expectant audiences.”

Commenting on the partnership, XroadMdia’s chief commercial officer, Tom Dvark said: “Through our three-way collaboration, we now have the capability to offer service providers a ‘boxed’ pre-integrated solution to personalize the user experience with fully articulated AI mechanisms in the back end and the front end which brings it all to life, with highest-possible optimization.”

Borchers added: “At 3SS, Linear-on-Demand is a dream we’ve been pursuing since we founded the company back in 2009. With the combination of industry-leading technologies and customer experiences from 3SS, Media Distillery and XroadMedia, the building blocks to enable Linear-on-Demand are now in place. This has only been possible by teaming up with partners who share the same vision about the future of TV. We look forward to demonstrating how this best-in-class platform solves today’s content discovery challenges caused by increasing OTT service fragmentation and creates the entertainment experiences that viewers really desire.”