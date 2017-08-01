Nangu.Tv develops cutting-edge technologies for content distribution

Czech software company, nangu.TV (Nangu.Tv) has introduced a technology to effectively manage streaming, reduce data center hardware costs and cut costs for customers, which in the Czech Republic include leading operators such as O2, T-Mobile or Czech Television.

When specific content is requested, the Nangu.Tv streaming controller decides which server will be used to deliver it to the user. When making this decision, a key role is played by the geographic location of both the user and the server and whether the content the user is looking for is on the server.

Users consuming the same content must be grouped together on a single server. This increases efficiency and minimises costs. The streaming controller can also limit the number of users of a single household who can watch certain video content at the same time. It is also able to centrally analyse playback content and create a viewer metric. This eliminates the need to implement these metrics in client applications.

Nangu.Tv CDN servers are characterised by low hardware demands which are more economical. Thanks to advanced distributed caching, the server doesn't need to query the data center for data it doesn't have in its memory, but rather tries to retrieve it primarily from sister CDN servers.

Data from the data center is only sent once and can then be distributed horizontally. This reduces transmission costs, improves data center performance and content also reaches users more quickly.

Adding to that, the dynamic rebalancing proxy receives information for CDN streaming servers and is able, while operating, to move users from one server to another. This process managed by the streaming controller does not affect the video player and the video therefore does not need to be reloaded. It is, therefore, possible to decommission a server by moving clients to another server.

The fast and effective distribution of content along with a new form of aggregation, referral and interaction with the content being watched is the future that will soon be tested.