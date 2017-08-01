Saudi artist Qusai confirmed as voice artist in ‘Spies in Disguise’

The Arabic version of the animated film Spies in Disguise is set to feature voices of Saudi hip hop artist, Qusai alongside Lebanese television presenter, Raya Abirached.

Qusai voices the character of Lance Sterling who is played by Will Smith in the original film along with the host of Arabs Got Talent, Raya Abirached joining in a supporting role.

Spies in Disguise follows two characters who are exact opposites, super spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett.

The duo are forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require a disguise.

Qusai is known as a pioneer in the Middle East hip hop scene, he also been involved in independent projects in the United States.

Speaking about his casting in the film, Qusai said: “As soon as I was approached to voice the character played by Will Smith in the original version, I felt an immediate connection. Lance Sterling is an incredible character with humour and wit and I really wanted to do the role justice.

“The film is smart, funny and hugely entertaining and I can’t wait for audiences in the Middle East to watch it.”

The recording of the Arabic version took place in Cairo at Al Masreya Media under the guidance of dubbing director, Tarek Ebeid.

Spies in Disguise will launch the English and Arabic language version on the December 26, 2019.