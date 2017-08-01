Saudi artist Qusai confirmed as voice artist in ‘Spies in Disguise’

Broadcast
News
Saudi artist Qusai confirmed as voice artist in ‘Spies in Disguise’
Qusai voices the character of Lance Sterling who is played by Will Smith in the original film
Published: 9 December 2019 - 5:59 a.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
The Arabic version of the animated film Spies in Disguise is set to feature voices of Saudi hip hop artist, Qusai alongside Lebanese television presenter, Raya Abirached.

Qusai voices the character of Lance Sterling who is played by Will Smith in the original film along with the host of Arabs Got Talent, Raya Abirached joining in a supporting role.

Spies in Disguise follows two characters who are exact opposites, super spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett.

The duo are forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require a disguise.

Qusai is known as a pioneer in the Middle East hip hop scene, he also been involved in independent projects in the United States.

Speaking about his casting in the film, Qusai said: “As soon as I was approached to voice the character played by Will Smith in the original version, I felt an immediate connection. Lance Sterling is an incredible character with humour and wit and I really wanted to do the role justice.

“The film is smart, funny and hugely entertaining and I can’t wait for audiences in the Middle East to watch it.”

The recording of the Arabic version took place in Cairo at Al Masreya Media under the guidance of dubbing director, Tarek Ebeid.

Spies in Disguise will launch the English and Arabic language version on the December 26, 2019.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

IN FOCUS: Joramco makes ground with regional airlines
    Reliance, BP move forward with Indian fuels partnership
      SABIC’s CSR and sustainability performance gets top ranking in EcoVadis index
        Saudi Aramco completes acquisition of 17% of South Korean Hyundai Oilbank for $1.2bn
          2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week