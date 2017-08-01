Emirates to broadcast Seven Worlds, One Planet series in-flight

Emirates Airlines is showing the highly acclaimed Seven Worlds, One Planet documentary live at the same time as its BBC One broadcast in the UK.

While Emirates already streams live news and sport on board most of its aircraft, this is the first time any airline has streamed a show at the same time as its TV network timeslot.

The episodes of Seven Worlds, One Planet will be screened live on board 176 aircraft equipped with live TV for the next six Sundays at 10:15pm Dubai time (6.15pm UK time). Customers can also choose to watch episodes on demand on all flights from December.

Patrick Brannelly, divisional VP, customer experience (IFEC), Emirates said: “Emirates has been at the forefront of inflight technology, being the first airline to install TV screens in every seat in 1992. We have been streaming the world’s biggest sporting and news events on board for years so we’re pleased to raise the bar yet again and for the first time stream a captivating documentary like Seven Worlds, One Planet at the same time as the BBC.”

The natural history landmark series Seven Worlds, One Planet, explores a different continent in each episode to uncover the fundamental truth about what makes each one of our seven worlds so unique.

Revealing how each of the continents has shaped the extraordinary biodiversity we see today, the series will also show how that precious diversity is being lost. Remarkable, new animal behaviour will feature in all of the continents including the baking plains of Africa and the frozen waters off Antarctica. In Asia, the biggest of all continents, the series will showcase life at the extremes, whilst in Europe it will reveal surprising wildlife dramas hidden right alongside us.

Emirates, through its Ice entertainment system, offers its passengers a choice of 8 live channels of sports and international news channels including CNN, BBC World News, Sky News, Euro News, CNBC, and NHK World.

In addition to live TV, Ice has up to 4,500 channels of on demand entertainment for travellers to choose from including the latest blockbuster movies and TV shows.