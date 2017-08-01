Lawo Audio used at Russia’s Premier TV channel

Lawo Audio systems have been used at Russia’s Premier TV channel. Channel One is Russia’s most popular TV channel.

For two control rooms dedicated to its 24/7 live news service at the gigantic Television Technical Center in Moscow’s Ostankino district, Channel One installed two full-DSP-option Lawo mc²96 Grand Production Consoles with 72 channel strips and over 800 DSP channels each as well as two 12-fader, fully-featured Lawo sapphire mixing consoles for backup-purposes, along with fit-to-spec Nova 73 DSP cores and DALLIS stageboxes in an ST2022-7 redundant configuration for both the mc²96 and the sapphire consoles.

The new Lawo system handles the audio part of Channel One’s news show, “Time”, Russia’s most-watched news programs, which is manned day and night and airs live content during the whole day. Additional applications for the massively spec’d mc²96 consoles include live coverage of high-profile events like the “9 May/Victory Day”, “Immortal Regiment”, etc., parades, which last up to five hours.

“Pristine audio quality was clearly the most important consideration for selecting Lawo equipment,” explains Ravil Haerdinov, Channel One’s Main Sound Director of the Information Programs department. “But we also needed raw processing power in an intuitive, user-friendly format.”