Star Wars Samsung Galaxy Note10+ to be available in UAE

Samsung announced a special edition Galaxy Note10+ in advance of the December 20 release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

This special edition device will be bundled with a specially designed case, a metal badge as a collector’s item, an S Pen, and Galaxy Buds.

The bundle also comes with exclusive Star Wars-themed content including wallpapers, shutdown animations, icons and sounds.

The Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars Edition will be available in limited quantities in an Unlocked by Samsung version, for $1,299.99 starting December 13 in selected markets including the UAE on Samsung.com and the Samsung Experience Stores will carry the Galaxy Note10+ Star Wars Edition.