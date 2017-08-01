Camera tech enables Sony’s strongest operating income for Q2 FY2019

The recent second quarter results also raised Sony’s full-year earnings outlook.

Concluding September 30, 2019, the recorded operating income for Q2 2019 was US$2.59bn (¥279bn) up by 16% from US$2.23bn (¥239.5bn) in Q2 2018.

The consolidated operating income forecast for FY19 is expected to increase by US$278m (¥30bn) to US$7.78bn (¥840bn) from an earlier estimate of US$7.5bn (¥810 bn).

Meanwhile, the sales and operating revenue for Q2 2019 recorded a slight decline of 3%, amounting to US$19.76bn (¥2.122trillion) against US$20.32bn (¥2.18trillion) from the same period last year.

The significant increase was mostly driven by growth in operating income in the Imaging & Sensing Solutions (I&SS) segment to the tune of 59% YoY to US$711m (¥76.4bn), while it reported a 22% rise YoY in sales to US$2.89bn (¥310bn).

With the growth of multi-camera set-ups, Sony is providing smartphone manufacturers with imaging sensors for their products that primarily contributed to an increase in unit sales and improvement in product mix, resulting in better second quarter results.

Takakiyo Fujita, managing director, Sony Middle East and Africa said: “Here in the Middle East & Africa region, we are confidently moving into the yearend peak sales season with a solid array of industry leading products in the digital imaging, television and audio products categories.

“The introduction of full frame mirrorless cameras α9II and α7RIV as well as the compact RX100 VII has helped Sony retain our leadership in the high-end of the camera market. Bravia 8K LED TVs and new range of OLED TVs lead new product introductions in the competitive televisions market. The much-acclaimed truly wireless WF-1000XM3 noise cancelling earbuds continues to show strong demand. With these product offerings, I am certain we fill finish the year on a strong note.” said.

Meanwhile, the Electronics Products & Solutions (EP&S) segment also recorded an increase of 151% YoY to US$385.5 million (¥41.4 bn) as compared to the previous period of US$153.6m (¥16.5 bn).