Eastern Kentucky purchases GB Labs FastNAS F-16 Nitro
Published: 20 November 2019 - 9:58 a.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff

The Eastern Kentucky University's Communications and Brand Management department has purchased GB Labs’ Fast NAS F-16 Nitro media storage system.

The office provides a wide range of services for the university, including communication strategies for projects that track with the university’s strategic direction and institutional priorities.

Among those services are brand identity; public relations; web services; video production; social media; advertising; graphic design; news and promotions.

Leonard Nave, production manager/producer, Eastern Kentucky University, said: “Each member of our video production team serves in a variety of roles to provide services that support all of those areas, and that means everyone, to varying degrees, writes, shoots, and edits. If we’re not leading a team on one video production project, we’re serving as crew on another.”

Prior to its assessment of GB Labs’ FastNAS F-16 Nitro, each member of the video production team used multiple hard drives, daisy-chained to their respective desktops, all linked to a NAS designated for backup/long-term storage.

Nave said, “Our ‘sneaker-net’ file sharing system was not only inefficient, it often led to the creation of multiple copies of the same videos; and a library that was never fully or accurately catalogued.

“We urgently needed a video storage solution that would house all video assets in one place, enabling our entire team to simultaneously use that repository as both source and destination for all video editing needs. We also wanted local redundancy and support for off-site backup, plus extended hardware and software support. We found all of that, and more, in GB Labs FastNAS and its Nitro boost technology.”

Nitro is GB Labs’ intelligent hybrid disk technology that delivers performance close to that of pure SSD, but at considerably less cost.


