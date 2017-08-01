History of the Emirates set to air this November

Image Nation Abu Dhabi and Atlantic Production’s much-anticipated documentary History of the Emirates premieres this month, with new episodes airing every night at 9pm from 24 to 28 November across a number of national channels in the UAE.

Stretching back 125,000 years and culminating in the union in 1971, History of the Emirates is a series that profiles the foundations of the country’s civilisations over five thematic episodes that focus on: society; innovation; trade; belief and unity.

History of the Emirates utilises the latest technology — from CGI to LiDar scanning and 360 degree camera work — interwoven with never-before-seen archival footage, for a program unlike anything created in this region.

HE Mohamed Al Mubarak, chairman of Image Nation Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “We are thrilled to share this spectacular documentary series with the public ahead of the National Day celebrations. At Image Nation Abu Dhabi, we are proud to have captured the country’s remarkable past and amazing present, while revealing a completely unseen civilization to viewers new to the region. Regardless of age, nationality or background, this documentary will appeal to everyone who is curious about our nation and to those who call the UAE home.”

History of the Emirates is presented by Image Nation Abu Dhabi, the Academy Award-winning media and entertainment company, and produced by Emmy and BAFTA award-winning Atlantic Productions, one of the world’s leading factual production companies, whose documentary series include David Attenborough’s Great Barrier Reef and The Coronation with HRH Queen Elizabeth.

The production partners have also collaborated on the three-part UAE history series aimed at international audiences, narrated by Academy Award winner Jeremy Irons, which will air globally on National Geographic this December.

Anthony Geffen, Producer and Creative Director of Atlantic Production said: “History of the Emirates encompasses over one hundred thousand years of the UAE’s magnificent history, with key insights to its unique culture and landscape. Atlantic Productions was delighted to produce this series and work with so many talented people in the UAE, where we were able to draw on extraordinary new research and experts. Our teams used new forms of LiDar and ground penetrating radar to unveil significant ancient sites and bring them back to life. Our new camera systems, drones and cutting edge CGI allowed us to tell the compelling story of the UAE with dramatic real and as-real visuals.”

The series will also be combined with immersive content, an interactive app, a mobile digital museum and VR experiences which will transport viewers under the water with traditional pearl divers, across the desert, and inside Qasr al Hosn.