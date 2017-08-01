Sony’s cine beast Venice finds favour in Bollywood

Published: 20 November 2019
By: Nikhil Pereira

Sony launched the Venice in 2018 and has already been put through its paces by DOPs and film makers around the world.

Sony’s next-generation CineAlta motion picture camera system features a 36x24mm full-frame sensor.

Indian cinematographer and scriptwriter Sudhakar Reddy shed light on his experience with the camera. “I used the F65 CineAlta for a song sequence in the box-office hit Marathi film Sairat. The F65 blew my mind with its uncompromising images, breath-taking colour, depth and detail. I could only imagine what the Venice could achieve.”

The Venice’s arrival in India coincided with Reddy’s next film, Saand Ki Aankh, a sports biopic based on the real-life story of two of India’s famous octogenarian sharpshooters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, or more affectionately known as Revolver Dadis (Grannies) of Johri, Uttar Pradesh.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap, the film stars Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar.

“Saand Ki Aankh is a story that spans various stages of life, and as such make-up will be one of the most important aspects which changes with the storyline. This also means that the tone had to be accurate,” Reddy said.

Venice’s colour science ensures a soft tonal film look with natural shadows and mid-tones, which was what Reddy was looking for.

“The camera’s 15+ stops dynamic range combined with dual base ISO of 500 and 2500 meant that I could shoot confidently in low light conditions.”

Venice makes use of native E-mount lenses but accepts existing PL lenses as well as still photography lenses.

Reddy used Zeiss super speed compact prime lenses and supreme prime lenses.

