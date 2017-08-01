StarzPlay signs long-term deal with Intigral to provide content up to 2023

StarzPlay has signed a multi-year contract with Intigral, a subsidiary of Saudi Telecom Company (STC).

The three-and-a-half-year deal represents the second renewal of the agreement, whereby StarzPlay’s full service and content library will continue to be available to STC’s broadband users as well as subscribers of its Jawwy TV, an OTT platform launched in 2018 for the MENA region through Intigral, a leading digital provider of sports and entertainment in MENA.

This is the latest agreement with a regional partner secured by StarzPlay, bringing customer benefits including access to content available via their existing broadband contracts and billing, one of the factors that has helped StarzPlay become the region’s leading platform in terms of subscriptions.

Maaz Sheikh, co-founder and CEO at StarzPlay, said: “This is a significant deal for StarzPlay as we renew our arrangement with STC/Intigral once again in the provision of content to their Saudi customers. This is a positive indication of the increasing level of appetite we are seeing right across the region, and in particular in Saudi Arabia, for high quality content that can be accessed easily via existing telco subscriptions. As a business, one of our USPs since the outset has been our ability to secure similar deals with leading telco’s to ensure we tap into an existing customer base and bring added benefits to the end user, such as flexible payment options in a territory with relatively low credit card penetration.”



Hamoud Al Rumayan, CEO at Intigral, said: “Through Jawwy TV, Intigral continually strives to offer the best entertainment content and an outstanding viewing experience to its subscribers in aims to stay abreast with the increasing competition and position Intigral as a leader in the regional digital entertainment market. I am confident that our partnership with StarzPlay will continue to add value to our platform, we are excited for the upcoming content that will result from this collaboration”.