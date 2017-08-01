Audio Transmitter Specialist Q5X signs dealer agreement with Broadcast Solutions for European Territory

Broadcast
News
Audio Transmitter Specialist Q5X signs dealer agreement with Broadcast Solutions for European Territory
Published: 21 November 2019 - 6:25 p.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff

Wireless audio transmitter specialist Q5X has appointed Broadcast Solutions as a new dealer in Europe.

The company recently inked a dealer agreement for all European territories with a focus on broadcast-related customers.

Canadian company Q5X is renowned in manufacturing powerful broadcast-quality audio transmitters.

The small transmitters come into play as a body-worn solution in many demanding environments and occasions such as sports (NBA, MLB, NHL), theatre productions, reality TV as well as many other broadcast and film productions.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Reliance, BP move forward with Indian fuels partnership
    Emirates may consider A380 on Mexico route if demand remains high
      SABIC’s CSR and sustainability performance gets top ranking in EcoVadis index
        Saudi Aramco completes acquisition of 17% of South Korean Hyundai Oilbank for $1.2bn
          2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week