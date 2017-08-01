Audio Transmitter Specialist Q5X signs dealer agreement with Broadcast Solutions for European Territory

Wireless audio transmitter specialist Q5X has appointed Broadcast Solutions as a new dealer in Europe.

The company recently inked a dealer agreement for all European territories with a focus on broadcast-related customers.

Canadian company Q5X is renowned in manufacturing powerful broadcast-quality audio transmitters.

The small transmitters come into play as a body-worn solution in many demanding environments and occasions such as sports (NBA, MLB, NHL), theatre productions, reality TV as well as many other broadcast and film productions.