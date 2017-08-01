EditShare used in Tourism Australia’s Great Barrier Reef campaign

Developed by Tourism and Events Queensland, the international creative agency Publicis and rideshare company Uber, the integrated marketing campaign showcased the biodiversity in the marine ecosystem via scUber, the world’s first rideshare submarine powered by Uber.

EditShare’s live production workflow solutions were used to help capture the campaign’s maiden voyage and share 4K content across broadcast and digital channels in realtime, giving global public the opportunity to experience The Great Barrier Reef, Australia’s largest and most valuable natural asset, at depths of up to 30 meters, with 180-degree views.