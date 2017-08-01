EditShare used in Tourism Australia’s Great Barrier Reef campaign

Broadcast
News
EditShare used in Tourism Australia’s Great Barrier Reef campaign
Published: 21 November 2019 - 6:20 p.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
EditShare teamed up with broadcast solutions provider, Big Planet Media, on the live production of the Great Barrier Reef media campaign ‘scUber’.

Developed by Tourism and Events Queensland, the international creative agency Publicis and rideshare company Uber, the integrated marketing campaign showcased the biodiversity in the marine ecosystem via scUber, the world’s first rideshare submarine powered by Uber.

EditShare’s live production workflow solutions were used to help capture the campaign’s maiden voyage and share 4K content across broadcast and digital channels in realtime, giving global public the opportunity to experience The Great Barrier Reef, Australia’s largest and most valuable natural asset, at depths of up to 30 meters, with 180-degree views.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Oman Air partners with Booking.com
    Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar Kuwait set to open in 2020
      Nakheel opens fourth hotel in Dubai
        Reliance, BP move forward with Indian fuels partnership
          Emirates may consider A380 on Mexico route if demand remains high

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week