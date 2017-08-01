Inaugural On.Dxb opens today

The inaugural edition of On.Dxb will shine a spotlight on global and regional film, game, video and music talent as the three-day festival kicks off today in Dubai.

The event will take place at Dubai Studio City’s Sound Stages.

An initiative of Dubai Media City in cooperation with the Dubai Film and TV Commission, the inaugural edition aims to stimulate business development and partnership building within the wider industry ecosystem and enhance Dubai’s status as a global and regional capital for major companies and talent.

On.Dxb’s weekend schedule of concerts, keynote talks, live pitches, industry workshops and panel discussions will be led by international celebrities, experts and brands, including headline stars such as legendary filmmaker Spike Lee; Kano and Koshy; and Saudi-based gamer MjrmGames.

Opening day highlights

Special rendition of the UAE national anthem by the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra, who will return to the Mainstage in The Festival Square to celebrate 25 years of excellence at 5pm.

Liza Koshy keynote at 5.15pm.

Spike Lee sessions

On Saturday, 23 November, Lee will discuss the power of media at 5.15pm on the Circle Stage in the Industry Arena, before charting his 30-year career journey - from heralded indie hits Do The Right Thing, She’s Gotta Have It, Jungle Fever to mainstream blockbusters Malcolm X, Summer of Sam and Oscar-winning BlacKkKlansman - during ‘An Audience with Spike Lee’ at ON_CIMENA, a dedicated film theatre in Festival Square at 7pm.

A grand musical finale

ON.DXB will close with a landmark performance by the UK's 'King of Grime', Kano. The multi-award-winning rapper and music pioneer, who recently sold out the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London, will be supported by UAE-based Somali rapper FREEK on Saturday at 10pm.

Regional talent to shine

Other special guests include Emirati filmmaker Mustafa Abbas, who directed the critically acclaimed Sunset State - screened at Cannes (Thursday 3pm) - and Afnan Al Qassimi, the screenwriter of Boxing Girls (Friday, 11.30am). Elsewhere, Noor Stars, the top subscribed YouTube creator in the Arab world (Thursday 1.30pm, Saturday 3pm), beauty guru Manal Muffin (Saturday 12pm) and Saudi-based influencer Dyler TV (Saturday 3pm) will also feature in a packed schedule of industry panels with major industry leaders in film, game, video and music.

Other musical performance through the weekend include a DJ set from Basil Al Hadi, the songwriter and lead singer of Arabic reggae project Karrouhat, and ‘Anghami Presents’, a three-hour showcase of the best emerging regional music talent on Friday at 7pm.