Sony’s new Alpha 9 II betters on mark 1
Published: 21 November 2019 - 6:11 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Sony launched the Alpha 9 II, the latest addition to the Alpha full-frame interchangeable lens line-up that has been created specifically to support working professionals in the fields of sports photography and photojournalism.

Building up on the legacy of Alpha 9, the new Alpha 9 II maintains the speed performance including blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 20 frames per second with Auto Focus and Auto Exposure tracking, and 60 times per second AF/AE calculations, while incorporating even more functionality driven directly from the voice of professionals.

Updates include significantly enhanced connectivity and file delivery, continuous shooting at up to 10 fps with mechanical shutter, evolved AF performance with newly optimised algorithms, a re-designed build to enhance durability and operability, and more.

“The voice of our customers is absolutely critical to Sony – we are always listening,” said Murat Gebeceli, head of digital imaging, Sony Middle East & Africa.

The new Alpha 9 II shares the same 35mm full-frame stacked 24.2 MP Exmor RS CMOS image sensor with integral memory as the original Alpha 9.

The new model can shoot continuously and completely silently at 20 fps for up to 361 JPEG images or 239 compressed RAW images, with no viewfinder blackout, allowing the photographer to follow the subject and action with no interruption to the EVF during picture taking.

The Alpha 9 II will be available for pre-order in the UAE from 23rd October 2019 until 10th November at a retail price of AED 18,999.
