Broadcast
News
SportsPro partners with Turner Sports to host the inaugural OTT Summit USA
Published: 22 November 2019 - 5:45 p.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
International sports business media and events company SportsPro has announced the expansion of the OTT Summit series with the launch of a new event hosted at Turner Studios in Atlanta, home to Turner Sports.

Following on from the rapid growth of the SportsPro OTT Summit in Madrid, and the successful launch of the OTT Summit Asia earlier this year, the inaugural OTT Summit USA will delve into the topics that the world’s leading rights holders and broadcasters are tackling in the world’s most advanced market, as well as outlining international market trends.

Hosted at Turner Studios in Atlanta, home to Turner Sports, on 19th and 20th February 2020, the summit will bring together the key decision makers from the industry including rights holders, broadcasters, content distributors, social platforms and technology providers.

The advisory board shaping the event includes leading executives from FuboTV, NBC Sports Group, Turner Sports, Facebook, BeIN Sports, Fox Sports, DAZN, the PGA Tour, the NBA, IOC and Overtime.

Nick Meacham, managing director at SportsPro Media said: "After more than a decade of covering the industry from across the Atlantic, and delivering more than 40 conferences globally, we are thrilled to launch our first event in the USA. This event marks the 3rd in our OTT Summit series, with a conference programme dedicated solely to the proliferation of streaming services that are transforming sports consumption globally. The intimate format will ensure true relationships are made and real insights gained directly from the people leading our industry into the future. Being able to host the event in conjunction with the world’s leading sports broadcaster, Turner Sports, will truly enhance the experience for all attendees."

Lenny Daniels, president, Turner Sports said: "We welcome this opportunity to partner with SportsPro Media and host the best and brightest minds in the sports media business during their inaugural summit in the U.S."

