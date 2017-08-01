Qvest's introduces cloud based SaaS applications

Qvest Media launched several new cloud products at September's IBC 2019.

With Qvest.Cloud, Qvest Media paves the way for virtualised and platform-based systems integration.

Qvest.Cloud enables media companies to map their media workflow as a multi-cloud and hybrid infrastructure with an app catalogue of more than 60 cloud applications from several manufacturers.

Qvest.Cloud Go offers ready-to-use app bundles, enabling media creators and creative teams to flexibly book tasks such as live production, post-production, archiving, and distribution as SaaS solutions.

In addition, the company also expanded its line-up of cloud products with the software-defined playout automation Makalu, compliance recording with Infinity, and the middleware solution Fusion for accelerating newsroom workflows.

Several other SaaS products were lauched at the event, some of which include Qvest.Cloud Ultimate.