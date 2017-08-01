X2X Media Group creates production services division

X2X Labs will help accelerate the adoption of new products and services that brands PIX and CODEX introduce to the market, provide feedback on product direction, and provide custom solutions.

X2X Labs, will be under the direction of Craig Mumma, a 20-year production industry veteran and his scope is to provide custom solutions including API gateway extensions, third-party integrations, bespoke hardware and software solutions and on-location support.

“As production evolves, X2X Labs will help accelerate the adoption of new services that we introduce to the market,” says Craig Mumma, Director, X2X Labs. “Our mission with the formation of X2X Labs is to provide valuable feedback on product direction, and ultimately help X2X Media Group align with our clients’ needs.”