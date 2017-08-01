X2X Media Group creates production services division

Broadcast
News
X2X Media Group creates production services division
Published: 23 November 2019 - 6:10 p.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff
X2X Media Group, the entertainment industry leader in the development of secure communication and content management solutions, has announced the formation of X2X Labs, a technical team focused on developing specialised services and workflows in pre-production, on set, and throughout the post process.

X2X Labs will help accelerate the adoption of new products and services that brands PIX and CODEX introduce to the market, provide feedback on product direction, and provide custom solutions.

X2X Labs, will be under the direction of Craig Mumma, a 20-year production industry veteran and his scope is to provide custom solutions including API gateway extensions, third-party integrations, bespoke hardware and software solutions and on-location support.

“As production evolves, X2X Labs will help accelerate the adoption of new services that we introduce to the market,” says Craig Mumma, Director, X2X Labs. “Our mission with the formation of X2X Labs is to provide valuable feedback on product direction, and ultimately help X2X Media Group align with our clients’ needs.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Reliance, BP move forward with Indian fuels partnership
    Emirates may consider A380 on Mexico route if demand remains high
      SABIC’s CSR and sustainability performance gets top ranking in EcoVadis index
        Saudi Aramco completes acquisition of 17% of South Korean Hyundai Oilbank for $1.2bn
          2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week