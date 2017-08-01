Bahrain TV brings new history channel on air

The Kingdom of Bahrain's state broadcaster, Ministry of Information Affairs (MIA) has deploy Pebble Beach Systems’ Stingray, a powerful and compact channel in a box solution, for the launch of its new history channel.

A long-time user of Pebble Beach Systems’ Neptune automation system for their main channels, MIA’s single channel fully redundant Stingray system has now been on air for a number of weeks.

Stingray leverages Pebble Beach Systems’ best of breed automation and integrated channel technology to deliver a full HD ingest and playout channel-in-a-box solution for systems of up to 6 channels.

In addition to hosting clip-based channels, it is designed to handle complex reactive channels featuring live content, late-breaking changes and dynamic schedules. Thanks to its client-server architecture, multiple channels can be controlled from a single operator position, and user privileges and access to specific functionality can be set on a per channel basis.

“Stingray integrates into Bahrain TV’s existing technical infrastructure, allowing the broadcaster to expand its offering without affecting the current workflow. Stingray also gives them a platform to test new technology on this channel before migrating their existing infrastructure on to their planned state of the art “Development of TV Channels Broadcast and Automation System” implementation platform,” said Samir Isbaih, VP of Sales for Middle East and APAC.