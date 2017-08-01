Canon unveils C500 Mark II in Dubai

Published: 24 November 2019 - 9:26 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Canon Middle East showcased its cine camera the C500 Mark II at the recently concluded On.Dxb festival in Dubai.

The C500 II is equipped with a 55.9K Full Frame CMOS sensor and a newly developed DIGIC DV 7 image processor.

The camera was showcased and later launched by professional photographer and filmmaker David Newton during a workshop, followed by a technical training led by Paul Atkinson.

Moreover visitors of the Canon studio got the chance to experience the camera and the latest cinema lenses hands on.

“We’re both proud and excited to be part of On.Dxb. The festival’s incentivising and innovative vision is aligned with our own. We’re positioning Canon as that medium of connectivity between aspiring and established creators. We have the means to equip them, and the philosophy to inspire them to narrate their own stories” says Venkatasubramanian Hariharan, business unit director, Canon Middle East.


