Channel 5 simplifies workflows with single-point infrastructure

Channel 5, based in St. Petersburg, Russia, has rationalised its core technology by updating to a Platinum IP3 router from Imagine Communications for its MCR and playout.

The design of the Platinum IP3 incorporates much of the video and audio infrastructure, eliminating a large number of outboard devices from multiple vendors, simplifying cabling and reducing power consumption, as well as making workflows more coherent and transparent.

Channel 5 was already using an Imagine Platinum router, but continually increasing operational demands called for more inputs and outputs.

Channel 5 took the opportunity to rationalise its infrastructure by bringing much more functionality into the new, expanded router, eliminating the need for external third-party devices.

“We knew that the newest models of Platinum router, like the IP3, can host a huge amount of functionality within the frame, making system architecture much more logical,” said Sergei Volhin, technical director of Channel 5.

“It meant we could do away with a lot of other equipment, making the installation neater and easier to understand. The new Platinum IP3 reduces the cost and complexity, maximises on-air security, and gives us the capability to quickly set up workflows and expand the I/O as our needs develop.”

The new 28RU Platinum IP3 router was specified, configured and installed by Imagine’s channel partner, MediaProject.

The IP3 is highly scalable, and in its initial implementation, it provides for 576 x 1024 video I/O in SD and HD, with fully redundant routing and both copper and fibre interfaces. The router also supports 64 TDM audio slots, each carrying up to 128 audio channels.