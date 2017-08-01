Nat Geo Abu Dhabi announces winners of ‘Moments’ 2019

Published: 24 November 2019 - 8:52 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

National Geographic Abu Dhabi (NGAD) and Almarai announced the winners for the 9th edition of ‘Moments’, the annual regional photography competition to nurture the talents of aspiring regional photographers.

Held under the theme of ‘Souqs of the Middle East’, the 2019 ‘Moments’ edition captured the diversity and stories of markets from around the Arab world, which have been at the heart of the region’s culture and history.

Each photograph carries with it an authentic, detailed and complete description of the story behind the image, which aims to add geographic, social and cultural context to the photo.

There are two winners in this year’s edition of ‘Moments’, one in the adult category and another in the kids category, selected from among 90 submissions from across the Arab world.

Both winners this year are women, with Lebanese photographer Zeinab Khalifeh taking the honours in the adult category.

Khalifeh's photograph captured a daily scene from the Old Souq in Saida, a historic city in the South of Lebanon, known for its wide display of traditional artifacts and items.

In the kids category, the winning image was captured by 17-year old Omani photographer Wafa Abdulmajeed.

Her picture of the Mutrah Souq in the Omani capital Muscat, one of the oldest Souqs in the Arab world, and a thriving center for commerce to this day.

Winners will have their photograph printed in the National Geographic magazine Arabic edition and earn a 10-day expedition Trip, worth $10,000, where they will be mentored by National Geographic expert photographers, in addition to $5,000 photography equipment.

The winner in the kids category will receive photography equipment worth $5,000.

The selection was made by the competition’s judging panel, Hussam R. Abdulqader, CMO of Almarai and two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner and National Geographic photographer Mohammad Muheisen.

With over 50,000 submission in its 9th edition alone and over 250,000 entries since its establishment, the ‘Moments’ photography competition is one of the largest photography competitions in the Arab world.

