New Dalet Cube powers broadcast graphics workflows for Teleticino and IB3

An Italian-language television channel based in Switzerland, Teleticino provides news and entertainment programming for the Ticino canton region.

IB3, public radio and television channel of the Balearic Islands in Spain, caters to local viewers’ traditional broadcast and digital platforms.

A core component of the Dalet Galaxy five platform for news workflows, Dalet CubeNG enables Teleticino and IB3 to create dynamic branding that up-levels visual news narratives across traditional, digital and social channels.



“With news consumption growth across digital channels and audiences craving image-rich news stories, it’s critical that broadcasters have a connected premium graphics workflow that empowers journalists with tools to add engaging visuals that drive a consistent brand whether they are covering a breaking news event for primetime television or bringing viewers on a content journey across social platforms,” said Jérémy Krein, Dalet Cube product manager, Dalet.

“With graphics creation and delivery at the heart of the story-centric news workflow, Dalet Cube enables a seamless multimedia production experience that is a quantum leap ahead of its predecessor in terms of quality, features and performance. And it’s available today for our Dalet Galaxy five customers.”