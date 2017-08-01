New Dalet Cube powers broadcast graphics workflows for Teleticino and IB3

Broadcast
News
New Dalet Cube powers broadcast graphics workflows for Teleticino and IB3
Published: 24 November 2019 - 8:13 a.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Teleticino and IB3 are revamping their broadcast graphics capabilities with the new Dalet Cube solution powered by the Brainstorm real-time graphics engine.

An Italian-language television channel based in Switzerland, Teleticino provides news and entertainment programming for the Ticino canton region.

IB3, public radio and television channel of the Balearic Islands in Spain, caters to local viewers’ traditional broadcast and digital platforms.

A core component of the Dalet Galaxy five platform for news workflows, Dalet CubeNG enables Teleticino and IB3 to create dynamic branding that up-levels visual news narratives across traditional, digital and social channels.

“With news consumption growth across digital channels and audiences craving image-rich news stories, it’s critical that broadcasters have a connected premium graphics workflow that empowers journalists with tools to add engaging visuals that drive a consistent brand whether they are covering a breaking news event for primetime television or bringing viewers on a content journey across social platforms,” said Jérémy Krein, Dalet Cube product manager, Dalet.

“With graphics creation and delivery at the heart of the story-centric news workflow, Dalet Cube enables a seamless multimedia production experience that is a quantum leap ahead of its predecessor in terms of quality, features and performance. And it’s available today for our Dalet Galaxy five customers.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Reliance, BP move forward with Indian fuels partnership
    Emirates may consider A380 on Mexico route if demand remains high
      SABIC’s CSR and sustainability performance gets top ranking in EcoVadis index
        Saudi Aramco completes acquisition of 17% of South Korean Hyundai Oilbank for $1.2bn
          2019 RPME Power 50: Dr Udo Huenger, vice president, Middle East, Egypt and Iran, BASF

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week