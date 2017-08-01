Rushworks introduces its PTX Model 1L at The Video Show

Broadcast
News
Published: 24 November 2019 - 9:31 a.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff

Rushworks is set to roll out its long-awaited PTX Model 1L at the recently re-branded The Video Show to be held in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC, from December 4-5, 2019.

In addition to the new PTX model, Rushworks will highlight Rushdolly , its robotic camera platform alongside other systems developed specifically to bring easy-to-operate, affordable solutions to a broad cross-section of markets.

Rush Beesley, president and founder of Rushworks said: “Our solutions are designed for any individual or company that values reliability, creativity, ease-of-use, and early ROI. And we’re absolutely thrilled to have the new PTX Model 1L front and center with the small but powerful Rushdolly creepy-crawling next to it on a track.”

