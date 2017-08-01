Regional YouTube stars poised to drive new era of Middle East events

Broadcast
News
Regional YouTube stars poised to drive new era of Middle East events
Published: 25 November 2019 - 5:14 a.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff

The Middle East is on the cusp of a new era of entertainment as the Arab world’s biggest YouTube stars shift their on-screen popularity into sold-out live events at the region’s mega arenas, according to Tom Greenwood-Mears, MD of Cut and Mustard, the UK-based production company behind some of the world’s biggest digital talent events.

Working primarily in the global influencer sphere, Greenwood-Mears has helped create and produce sell-out live tours for leading YouTubers including DanTDM, This Week on the Internet, KSI and Randolph.

Speaking during a Circle Stage session ‘YouTubers: Online to Onstage’ at On.Dxb, an initiative by Dubai Media City and Dubai Film & TV Commission, Greenwood-Mears revealed the region is poised for a new era of digital talent-led live events.

“We produce the stage for Middle East GamesCon in Abu Dhabi and ordinarily we bring over UK and USA YouTubers with big fanbases in the region,” said Greenwood-Mears.

“However, that is only the tip of the iceberg. Local YouTubers doing things onstage in their local markets can only be better. Middle East YouTubers have big audiences, they are professionally set-up and they are making high-quality content. That dedication to their content will definitely translate to a live show and it will only take an enterprising YouTubers or someone in that live event space to join those dots and start testing those waters in the region.”

Having overcome early hurdles in convincing traditional event and theatre venues in the UK, USA and Australia to embrace the commercial potential of live events fronted by YouTube talent, Greenwood-Myers believes appeal will be strong for Middle East venues.

“It wasn’t easy for us in the beginning, the deals were hard to negotiate before because nobody really understood who the talent were or why anybody would come. Now we go to venues and theatres and say these are the tours we have sold out and they want to be a part of it. We have a track-record of success and there is enough evidence from Australia, the USA, the UK and Europe to show this phenomenon is happening all over the world, it’s only natural it arrives here.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Oman Air partners with Booking.com
    Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar Kuwait set to open in 2020
      Nakheel opens fourth hotel in Dubai
        Reliance, BP move forward with Indian fuels partnership
          Emirates may consider A380 on Mexico route if demand remains high

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week