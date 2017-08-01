Shahid Originals' debut production ElDiva unveiled

MBC Group’s Video On Demand (VOD) platform, Shahid has launched its first-ever original production.

Titled ElDiva, the drama series stars the superstar Cyrine Abdel Nour in the lead role, alongside actor Yacob Alfarhan, and the Egyptian folk singer and actress, Bosy. The production launched on Shahid on 27 November.

The title was launched in a press preview evening attended by the stars of the show.

During the preview, Abdel Nour expressed her joy at being involved in the project, touching upon how it is a “natural progression” for her journey with MBC, following on from her critically-acclaimed drama, Ruby that was first aired in 2012, up to last Ramadan’s Al Hayba: Al Hasad, released in May of this year.

ElDiva marks a shift in traditional drama productions, inspired by real events and fiction; complemented by the experiences of MBC’s producers involved in producing various talent-spotting TV shows.

Alex Meouchy, senior regional manager of content, MBC commented: “We have produced a large number of Arabic adaptations of global, top-rated talent-spotting TV shows. During work on these productions, the entire team encounter numerous situations that would be absolutely fascinating to watch as a fictional drama.”

Johannes Larcher, managing director, Shahid said: “MBC was the first major media company in the region to launch a VOD platform. Year after year, it continues to cement its status as a leader in this vital sector. The launch of Shahid’s first short-form original is in-line with the Group’s extensive five-year growth and expansion plan.”

Directed by Randa Alam, ElDiva is a multinational production, with Lebanese and Egyptian scriptwriters involved in the creation of the story: Sarah Faraj, Hind Radwan, Sama Abdel Khalek, Engi Al-Qasim and Jad Khoury.

Joining Cyrine Abdel Nour, Yacob Alfarhan and Bosy in the cast are Mahira Abdel Aziz, Wissam Fares, Dory Samarani, Stephanie Attalah, and Nibal Arakji.