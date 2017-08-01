Dubai signs up Hollywood stars for new tourism film

The project centres around the short film A Story Takes Flight, which stars the actresses as themselves embarking on three journeys of exploration through Dubai.

Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Tourism, said: “A Story Takes Flight is unlike any other film in that it speaks to this defining character of our city. It is a story of each person's discovery through their interaction with Dubai. Regardless of who you are or where you are from, your journey with us also has no finish line – and the paths to explore are endless.”

He added: “As a city, we were thrilled to have the opportunity to host Gwyneth, Zoe and Kate... Through the eyes of the actresses we see the values, connections, and experiences that are engrained in the fabric of Dubai. This is what we represent. We are proud to be a city home to over 200 nationalities and we welcome visitors to write the next chapter of their story here."

Filmed by Emmy and Director’s Guild award-winning director, Reed Morano, it captures the essence of each actress and the intimate relationships between them, while capturing the beauty of Dubai, he added.

The film was shot over eight days with a crew from over 30 nationalities.

Paltrow said: “One of my favourite parts of traveling is to truly connect with a city, its people and the local culture. Dubai is special because it's a melting pot. Both the ones born here, who are so proud of their heritage, and those who are recent transplants, bringing with them their own values and traditions, contribute to writing the future story of the city. My time in Dubai was beyond anything I expected and there’s still so much more to see.”

Saldana added: “The variety Dubai gave me was perfect. I went from riding horses at sunrise to watching the sunset from 150 meters in the sky. I can’t wait to bring my boys here to continue the adventure.”

Hudson said: “Honestly, I was so grateful for the hospitality I received. I spent a lot of time exploring the winding streets of Old Dubai. It’s incredible to find such a vibrant art and music community in the heart of such a modern, futuristic city – which is what most people think Dubai is. But really, the friendliness of the people is what made my visit amazing, and it’s why I’ll come back.”