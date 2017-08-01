Mena.tv opens to crowdfunding to its members through Eureeca

Mena.tv has launched an offer of shares in its business through the global equity crowdfunding platform Eureeca.com.

The raise is targeting individuals rather than companies, with investments as low as $500 accepted.

Mena.tv is seeking to raise in excess of $350,000 and is expecting the share issue to be strongly subscribed, following its expression of interest campaign conducted last month which revealed investor interest of well over $500,000.

“We are now at a crucial stage in our growth” said Nick Grande, founder and CEO, Mena.tv.

“We want to make ‘checking in’ an essential part of the day for every content professional in the region – even if it’s just to respond to a message from another member. To achieve this, we need to invest in our platform and recruit to strengthen our marketplace operations.”

The mena.tv platform was established to accelerate the billion-dollar MENA B2B market in premium TV content, by helping thousands of buyers and sellers find each other, bridge language barriers and create trust and transparency.

Over 630 content buyers have so far registered with the award-winning platform, representing close to half the market.

Major international vendors, such as Discovery and Viacom Comedy Central, are amongst the 40 or so clients showcasing their content on mena.tv.

According to its business plan, mena.tv aims for that number to grow to over 1,000 over the coming five years, as more businesses seek to leverage cost-effective market access.

Rather than targeting venture capital investors with its initial raise, Mena.tv is instead focusing on the TV industry itself.

Grande said: “We want our users to benefit directly from our growth. As shareholders, they will evangelise the platform and drive network effects much faster than conventional marketing.”

The raise is open to individual investors via the link http://bit.ly/menatvINVEST or by emailing invest@mena.tv . The campaign page indicates that early access discounts on equity starting from 20% are available on a first come, first served basis.

Eureeca.com is the global equity crowdfunding platform, authorised and regulated by the UK FCA.