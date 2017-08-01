Women in media have ‘overcome challenges’ according to Sarah Al Jarman

Al Jarman was speaking at the inaugural On.Dxb festival on a panel focusing on the role of women in an ever-changing media landscape.



The session ‘How Are Women Changing The Media Landscape’ featured a number of influential female industry figures which included digital Asala Maleh and Safa Srour, both digital influencers; Pegah Ghaemi, writer director and producer; along with Al Jarman.



Jarman said: “There have been some historical challenges and the role of women has perhaps been seen as taboo in the region. There has been a mind-shift in the way that people are thinking – this has come with the development of social media and evolution socially and within the industry. I see the shift, with more young women in technology and editorial jobs, and social media is forcing back these boundaries.



“We are lucky enough to live in a country where female empowerment is on the top of the agenda. The government has established a platform for women to achieve what they want. This is very important and this support really does help us to give women a helping hand.”



One example of the rise of women in the regional media scene was Noor Naeim, better known as Noor Stars.

The Iraqi YouTuber has 16 million followers and spoke at a session titled ‘An Audience With Noor Stars’. Noor discussed her journey and content mix, which includes beauty videos, comedy skits, vlogs and more.