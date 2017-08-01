Women in media have ‘overcome challenges’ according to Sarah Al Jarman

Broadcast
News
Women in media have ‘overcome challenges’ according to Sarah Al Jarman
Published: 26 November 2019 - 6:48 a.m.
Women are having to overcome “historical challenges” in a bid to succeed according to Sarah Al Jarman, General Manager Dubai TV.

Al Jarman was speaking at the inaugural On.Dxb festival on a panel focusing on the role of women in an ever-changing media landscape.

The session ‘How Are Women Changing The Media Landscape’ featured a number of influential female industry figures which included digital Asala Maleh and Safa Srour, both digital influencers; Pegah Ghaemi, writer director and producer; along with Al Jarman.

Jarman said: “There have been some historical challenges and the role of women has perhaps been seen as taboo in the region. There has been a mind-shift in the way that people are thinking – this has come with the development of social media and evolution socially and within the industry. I see the shift, with more young women in technology and editorial jobs, and social media is forcing back these boundaries.

“We are lucky enough to live in a country where female empowerment is on the top of the agenda. The government has established a platform for women to achieve what they want. This is very important and this support really does help us to give women a helping hand.”

One example of the rise of women in the regional media scene was Noor Naeim, better known as Noor Stars.

The Iraqi YouTuber has 16 million followers and spoke at a session titled ‘An Audience With Noor Stars’. Noor discussed her journey and content mix, which includes beauty videos, comedy skits, vlogs and more.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Oman Air partners with Booking.com
    Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar Kuwait set to open in 2020
      Nakheel opens fourth hotel in Dubai
        Reliance, BP move forward with Indian fuels partnership
          Emirates may consider A380 on Mexico route if demand remains high

            More related galleries

            Photos: Best Western Plus Westlands in Nairobi
              Photos: Emirates Airlines' futuristic pavilion for Expo 2020
                Photos: AHIC launch reception
                  Photos: Dubai Marina's 'tallest hotel in the world'
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week