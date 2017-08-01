On.Dxb crowns regional ‘Call For Content’ winners

Having attracted more than 400 original work entries by creatives ranging from 12 to 62 years-of-age, first, second and third-place winners in each of ON.DXB’s four focus industries will share a prize fund of $70,000.

Each winner received $10,000, with second-place finishers taking $5,000 and third-place finalists awarded $2,500.

The first-place winners in each category were also awarded ‘gofreelance’ packages and membership of in5, the incubation centres launched by TECOM Group.

The additional prizes are designed to support category champions as they transform their Call for Content pitches into sustainable work projects using state-of-the-art production facilities, including green rooms, recording studios and co-working spaces.

The Doctor & His Daughters by Reshel Shah Kapoor took top honours in the film category, while Mahum Najam claimed victory in the gaming category for Grimm’s Hollow. Arafa Al-Mughairi won video gold for From Old, while Mary Collins triumphed in the music competition.

Of the total Call for Content entries, 163 were submitted by musicians, 113 by filmmakers, 95 by video artists and creators and 32 by gaming hopefuls. Submissions were received from students through to professionals comprising 49 nationalities across 13 different countries.

Majed Al Suwaidi, MD of Dubai Media City, said: “On.Dxb is designed to encourage and support talent development and our Call for Content proves we have a conveyor belt of regional talent to hone. By giving our creative talent a platform to perform and showcase their skills, we are empowering the talent and also supporting industry growth and evolution in the region’s film, game, video and music sectors.

Jamal Al Sharif, CEO Dubai Film and TV Commission, added: “Having generated over 400 entries for our first-ever Call for Content, the fact 208 submissions were by film and video content creators highlights the appetite of regional talent. This competition was held to recognise and empower the next generation of filmmakers and highlight that Dubai is the right environment to further their careers.”