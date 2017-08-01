Jason Derulo to headline Saudi concert

Riot Games is set to host international music superstar Jason Derulo who will headline the closing night of its three-day festival, The Nexus, on Riyadh Boulevard.

Taking to the stage on December 7, Derulo will close the immersive themed festival revolving around the iconic ‘League of Legends’.

Including experiential zones and tournaments, where participants will battle for a share of the USD 2 million prize money across six competitions, the Nexus Festival is expected to attract a total audience of 30,000.

It cements a line-up with Los Angeles-based DJ Mako, and electronic music stars Crystal Method from Las Vegas performing to crowds on Friday and Saturday night.

The event, running from 5 - 7 December, will be part of the Riyadh Season, an initiative by the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) to transform Saudi Arabia into a global tourist and entertainment destination.

Jason Derulo has sold over 30 million singles and has achieved eleven Platinum singles since the start of his solo recording career in 2009. His debut single "Whatcha Say" in May 2009 sold over five million digital downloads and reached number 1 in the U.S. and New Zealand. Since then, Derulo has released four studio albums and won a host of awards including the Teen Choice Award for Star Male.