Saudi's ‘Scales’ named Best Picture in Singapore
Published: 30 November 2019 - 10:06 a.m.
By: Digital Studio Middle East Staff

Scales directed by Saudi Arabia's Shahad Ameen was named as the best film in the Asian feature competition at the 30th edition of the Singapore International Film Festival.

The competition jury was headed by India’s Anurag Kashyap, Malaysian movie producer, Amir Muhammad, veteran Hong Kong director and screenwriter Pang Ho-cheung, and Indonesian filmmaker Nia Dinata. The Southeast Asian Film Lab awards were decided by a panel that included Aditya Assarat, Teresa Kwong Lee Chatametikool.

The festival is held at multiple venues cross Singapore and runs Nov. 21 to Dec. 1. On Sunday morning it was announced that Singaporean documentary “Unteachable” had won the audience award.

