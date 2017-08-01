UAE-based Three Monkeys offer new approach to virtual events

Desperate times require innovative measures. With the event business in limbo due to the global lockdown, including cancellations and postponement of major events like Expo 2020 Dubai, the Olympic Games in Tokyo and European Football Championships, the need for innovation and alternative channels is needed more than ever.

How can organisations, businesses and authorities keep their marketing and information channels open and interact with their target group? Virtual event seems to be a trendy concept these days, but there is no general definition of what it means. Is there a difference between webinars, broadcasts, distance learning and virtual events?

Three Monkeys Creative Consulting developed a truly virtual approach. An event production concept that does not require anyone leaving their home or safe environment; an approach that makes use of various technologies, combining them into a concept that allows agencies to fulfil their role as communication partners for their clients, even in difficult times.

The core element of the concept is the virtual set, a space that does not have any physical, technical or budgetary restrictions. This space can be used to recreate a set as we know it or to bring something to life that is experimental, creative and impossible in the real world. Not only does the technology give you this freedom, it also allows you to change the virtual set at the push of a button. Themes, topics and segments transition fluidly and in real time.

In this environment, Three Monkeys can control an unlimited number of cameras and views that allow a holistic coverage of each element of the event.

Everybody involved, on the production side or the attendee side, is participating from home. Host, guests, panellists and speakers are brought in via Skype TX calls in broadcast quality. Those incoming feeds will be naturally integrated into the virtual stage or set. Agency and production tech team can control all aspects of the event from their workstations or laptops.

The composed signal will be sent out to any of the major platforms, from YouTube to social media pages, portals to event apps; all commonly used formats can be produced. On those platforms, additional elements can be added to the communication: forums, complementary information, libraries, voting/polling, to mention a few.

If used successfully, will such virtual events replace live events in the future? For sure not, but they might add another element to the communication mix even after the global pandemic subsides. Additionally, and this is not negligeable, in times when sustainability has become a huge topic, certain events can be produced and provided while creating the smallest possible ecological footprint.

Three Monkeys were founded in the United Arab Emirates in 2008 and are operating out of Dubai, Boston and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.go-virtual.events and/or www.3monkeys.net