Cloud and the internet enabling production companies with sophisticated tasks

Flow enables secure, modern editorial workflows and collaboration; support in demand for remote workflow design consultancy and finishing services

EditShare has announced that UK based post-production company, The Finish Line, is using EditShare’s Flow media management workflow solution to scale its post-production business through remotely enabled workflows.

Known for its high calibre post-production services, The Finish Line chose EditShare’s open and collaborative media management solution to create a secure cloud-based media control layer that enables advanced, remote editorial workflows including ingest of rushes, storyboarding, and review and approval.

“Our core business has been based around installing and staffing internal finishing services for production companies. I am always looking at solutions to help us manage our team of creative talent while also ensuring that our clients have a consistent experience that is as good or better than that of a traditional facility,” states Zeb Chadfield, founder and finishing artist, The Finish Line.

“Until recently, remote workflows were not commonplace and we spent a lot of time helping production companies migrate over to these services with the intention of helping their budgets to be better utilised.”

The impact of COVID-19 has changed the work dynamic for production facilities and given an urgency to deploying remote work solutions.

Chadfield added: “At The Finish Line we have been working as a distributed business for a long time and are in a position to help companies quickly pivot their operations. Luckily there are very mature tools on the market which are simple to deploy in the cloud like Flow and QScan from EditShare. We can build all of the technology our clients are used to having access to in traditional facilities but within a virtual environment. We can then automate their ingest processes and provide them with easy and secure access to view their media. They can collaborate with their editors even while they are continuing to shoot or need to stay home because of a global pandemic.”

Flow connects to industry storage platforms, adding a control layer that manages millions of assets and supports a myriad of codecs and resolutions ranging from SD up to 4K and 8K.

Embedded production tools let users search, browse, retrieve, assemble and distribute content with automation capabilities to orchestrate complex migrations and or redundant tasks.

The advanced public API enables extensible workflows and integration with leading creative tools. AirFlow provides secure remote access with the features

The Finish Line requires to facilitate finishing workflows across distributed teams and clients, even when the teams are all working from home. Chadfield added: “The benefits of working from home are immense, and we will come out of this knowing that we can work effectively from home, even when not forced into it. Everyone should be trying to find ways to enable their teams to work remotely as much as possible.”