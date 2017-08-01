Crafty Apes transitions to remote work using RFX and Teradici

Crafty Apes, a visual effects and production studio, has shifted all of its artists to working from home, with the support of RFX Inc., a hardware and software solution provider for the visual effects industry, and Teradici, the creator of PCoIP technology and cloud access software.

Crafty Apes list of clients include Jumanji: The Next Level, Watchmen, Hustlers, and Dolemite is My Name,

The transition of approximately 150 artists took approximately one week, with 60 artists transitioned in a single day.

Crafty Apes was able to keep its artists online and production schedules have been maintained at a time when many enterprises across a wide range of industries have struggled to support a mass migration of employees from the office to the home.



“We had to go from an office full of people to everyone working from home, and we had to do it very quickly,” said Tim LeDoux, founder and VFX supervisor for Crafty Apes. “Thankfully, we had help from RFX and Teradici and their technology solutions to help us get it done. Our artists are all now working from home, editing shots, doing their jobs, and all with a high degree of security, since we’re just streaming the data and not sending any files home.”



Crafty Apes, a Teradici customer for several years, expanded an existing installation of PCoIP remote workstation cards, which were used to support artists in branch offices and other remote locations from centralized data centers.

Teradici Cloud Access Software now makes it possible for organizations to get the same benefits by deploying PCoIP technology through software installation only, without any additional hardware required.

PCoIP technology encrypts and sends only pixels to the remote endpoint with high-fidelity color and graphics performance and virtually no latency, while keeping files securely stored in the office location and compliant with Trusted Partner Network (TPN) security requirements.



“There are a number of reasons for VFX studios to implement PCoIP technology, including long term security, efficiency, and cost savings in centralising workstations either in the cloud, in private data centers, or a combination of both,” said Ian Main, technical marketing principal for Teradici.

RFX, which specialides in software and professional services for visual effects studios, has seen increased demand for remote work solutions over the last few weeks as production centers like California, New York, Vancouver, and India have been closing offices and shifting employees home to comply with public health recommendations.



“Each company has different permutations and combinations of hardware, software, projects, and locations to support,” said Cliff Edson, general manager for RFX.