PFT makes huge upgrades to Clear

Broadcast
News
Published: 12 April 2020 - 5:16 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the technology arm of Prime Focus, today announced new features and advanced security enhancements of Clear to help customers embrace the virtual work environment during the current global COVID-19 lockdown.

“Empowering our customers to work from home, we have bolstered Clear with powerful security and ease-of-use features conducive to a remote, work from home environment,” said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, founder and global CEO, Prime Focus Technologies.

“As we battle COVID-19, we understand the concerns around business continuity. While this is an unprecedented challenge on all fronts, as your technology partner, our entire software team is working from home and continuing to support the usage of the Clear platform, globally.”

The brand-new features and functionalities include features relating to enhanced security, ease-of-use, content acquisition, content servicing and content distribution:

From a security stand point the platform features new-generation HTML 5 player enabled with Hollywood-grade DRM encryption.

From a user interface and user experience point of view the updated service includes launched a new light themed UI giving you an option to customise. Clients can manage production houses and studios who provide content with ease.

PFT has also activated a host of new functionalities to simplify content acquisition processes and reduce dependencies as much as possible.

PFT has quickly enabled on-demand cloud distribution on Clear leveraging the most commonly used cloud technologies.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Almajdouie Logistics completes heavy lift movement amid COVID-19
    IBM and Red Hat launch new edge computing solutions for the 5G era
      Abu Dhabi launches e-learning platform to aid travel industry
        Atlantis Resorts pledges 20,000 meals to Dubai's 10 Million Meals Campaign
          Zain deploys full traffic management portfolio across its 4G and 5G networks in Kuwait

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Reliving the glorious past of the Digital Studio Awards
              Photos: UAE Hotel restaurants delivering iftar meals
                Photos: Dishes from Nammos Dubai
                  In pictures: Australia's 'Delivered Live' show
                    Photos: Il Borro Tuscan Bistro delivery service