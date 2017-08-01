PFT makes huge upgrades to Clear

“Empowering our customers to work from home, we have bolstered Clear with powerful security and ease-of-use features conducive to a remote, work from home environment,” said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, founder and global CEO, Prime Focus Technologies.

“As we battle COVID-19, we understand the concerns around business continuity. While this is an unprecedented challenge on all fronts, as your technology partner, our entire software team is working from home and continuing to support the usage of the Clear platform, globally.”

The brand-new features and functionalities include features relating to enhanced security, ease-of-use, content acquisition, content servicing and content distribution:

From a security stand point the platform features new-generation HTML 5 player enabled with Hollywood-grade DRM encryption.

From a user interface and user experience point of view the updated service includes launched a new light themed UI giving you an option to customise. Clients can manage production houses and studios who provide content with ease.

PFT has also activated a host of new functionalities to simplify content acquisition processes and reduce dependencies as much as possible.PFT has quickly enabled on-demand cloud distribution on Clear leveraging the most commonly used cloud technologies.