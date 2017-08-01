Dejero helps broadcasters respond to COVID-19 challenges

Dejero is providing various support options to broadcasters and to public safety bodies who need to create and deliver reliable, high-quality live content or communications during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The company specialises in cloud-managed solutions that provide video transport and internet connectivity while mobile or in remote locations.



"This unprecedented situation has presented major challenges for both broadcasters striving to continue its live news reporting while staff adhere to government requirements, and for emergency teams striving to mobilize and respond quickly in times of great network stress,” said Bogdan Frusina, founder of Dejero.

As part of this drive, two-time Emmy Award winning company, Dejero is providing access to its LivePlus mobile app to those who need to deliver high quality content during the crisis.

Complimentary new licenses of the app, which allows broadcast talent and content contributors to create and deliver high-quality live video back into the broadcast workflow, are available to use until September 30th, 2020, in a genuine effort to make reporting easier for content contributors.

To date, Dejero has seen a tenfold increase in the number of live streams from its mobile app over the last month, with a jump of 10,000 streams in the last week alone, which shows how critical reliable live streaming is during these unprecedented times.

"Efficient operations and proportional response require highly reliable connectivity that is fast and easy to deploy," said Frusina. "By simultaneously leveraging different network technologies from multiple network providers including cellular and satellite, Dejero delivers greater reliability and bandwidth with connection diversity. And by aggregating provider services into a single Dejero virtual network, we simplify provisioning and management, while providing greater coverage than any single provider can deliver."