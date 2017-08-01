Leader Electronics enhances Zen series broadcast test instruments

Leader Electronics has released enhanced IP measurement for the LV5600 waveform monitor and its LV7600 equivalent rasterizer.

The video over IP measurement function specified in SMPTE ST 2110 and SMPTE ST 2022-6 now provides nine extra tools:

1: Buffer measurement based on SMPTE ST 2110-21

2; Packet error and packet jitter insertion to the IP test signal generator

3: Addition of lip-sync test pattern to the SER32 option

4: IP to SDI conversion insertion of payload ID

5: Simultaneous display of ports 1 and 2 packet jitter and PTP measurement

6: Event log displayed in PTP time

7: PTP grand master clock information is displayed from the PTP announcement message

8: Graph data such as packet jitter and PTP are output as a CSV file

9: Audio and ANC can also be displayed on the ST 2110 packet jitter graph.

The toolset is available as a freely downloadable upgrade.

Enhanced measurement of SDI is being introduced for all five models in the Zen series.

The SDI measurement function specified in 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI now provides two new extra tools.

First of these is a BT.709-compatible vector scope scale.

UHDTV (ARIB STD-B66) and HLG color bars (ARIB STD-B67) contain BT.2020 and BT.709 colors.

A scale has been added to allow the vector coordinates of BT.709 color bars to be checked easily. This feature is intended for use in BT.2020 and BT.709 video content production.

Second of these two new features is enhanced support for EIA-708/608 close-caption data in 4K, with support for both 3G-SDI quad-link and 12G-SDI. This too is available as a freely downloadable upgrade.