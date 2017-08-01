Vodafone Group taps Synamedia for unified global TV platform

Broadcast
News
Published: 13 April 2020 - 4:38 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Synamedia has secured a multi-year contract with Vodafone Group that includes the Infinite video platform, security solutions and end-to-end integration services.

The firm will help Vodafone Group deliver on its vision of a unified global cloud TV platform running on next-generation Gigabit infrastructure.

Synamedia is globally renowed independent video software provider.

In addition, Synamedia will be integrating the recently acquired Unitymedia cable TV platform and set-top boxes with the Vodafone GigaTV flagship product in Germany, leveraging Synamedia Infinite services, security solutions and integration skills.

This will allow Vodafone to offer its GigaTV product across a unified base – effectively combining the existing Vodafone households and the newly acquired Unitymedia properties.

Tanja Richter, technology director consumer product and services, Vodafone Group, said: “Synamedia was the ideal choice to help us with this uniquely complex migration project in Germany, as well as our strategic global transformation. Their technology, end-to-end integration skills and security solutions will help Vodafone effect a smooth transition to a unified Gigabit-ready cloud TV platform.”

Yves Padrines, Synamedia CEO, added, “We share Vodafone Group’s vision of a sustainable cloud TV future in which existing assets and investments are nurtured. Leveraging our Infinite services, security solutions and integration capabilities, Vodafone Group will benefit from a unified cloud TV platform that will boost operational efficiencies and provide the foundation for a best-in-class subscriber experience for years to come.”


Broadcast News

United Arab Emirates News

