Now E being offered for free in Hong Kong

Published: 14 April 2020 - 4:19 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira
Hong Kong-based PCCW Media, the owner of Viu OTT streaming service, is offering ‘Now E’ service free to all Hong Kong viewers in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Now E, an OTT platform dedicated to entertainment, will offer over 9,000 hours of streaming content free including news, movies, TV series, variety shows and sports to all Hong Kong people from April 9 to June 8, 2020.

Users can avail the free trial period by entering code ‘NowFree’ to begin streaming the content.

Viewers can access the latest news updates on COVID-19 and breaking news around the world from Now News and Now Business News channels.

A broad spectrum of premium movies, including Asian big hits Along With The Gods (I&II) and Extreme Job at Now Baogu Movies, and international award winning titles Cold War and Shoplifters at MOViE MOViE PLAY.

NowJelli offers Chinese variety shows featuring top Asian celebrities, while Now Drama provides popular Cantonese-dubbed Asian dramas including Takuya Kimura’s latest Japanese drama, Kyojo, and Korean drama Doctor John. In addition, World of the
Married, the latest top-rated Korean topical drama based on the British television series Doctor Foster, from Viu Premium and Leap Day produced by ViuTV are all accessible via this Now E app promotion. Sports fans can enjoy a diverse array of sports programs including football, golf, badminton, and live horse-racing on Now Sports Prime.

Janice Lee, managing director of PCCW Media Group, said: “To echo the positive spirit and efforts of Hong Kong people doing their part in social distancing and staying at home due to COVID-19, we are offering more home entertainment to them for free to make their extended period of home-stay more enjoyable. We are thankful for the support from our worldwide content partners in joining hands with us in enabling this arrangement to offer Now TV and Now E complimentary services.”

Now E app is available for free download on App Store and Google Play.
