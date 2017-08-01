StarzPlay announces long-term deal with Warner Bros.

Dubai-head quartered SVOD streaming platform StarzPlay has announced a multi-year deal with Warner Bros.

The deal enables StarzPlay to bring new and exclusive content franchises to the platform as well as expand existing ones for its one million plus subscribers across MENA and Pakistan.

StarzPlay subscribers will have access to Warner Bros.' range of TV series with some episodes airing just hours after they premiere in the US.

Maaz Sheikh, Co-founder and CEO, StarzPlay said: “We have enjoyed a fruitful relationship with Warner Bros. over the last few years and this new deal takes our association a leap further. This is yet another milestone achievement for us that underlines our commitment to offer unparalleled and exceptional entertainment to our subscribers. Warner Bros. is one of the leading premium Hollywood studios and we are proud to deliver their high-quality content including much sought-after DC series to the region.”

Jeffrey R. Schlesinger, president, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution, said: “We are pleased to be expanding our existing relationship with the StarzPlay, exemplifying of our commitment to the Middle East market. This long-term deal means that StarzPlay will continue to be the digital home for a great selection of our new and classic television series for years to come.”

StarzPlay subscribers will have the opportunity to access Warner’s premium portfolio including exclusive series from the DC universe available for the first time in the MENA region such as Batwoman, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing and Harley Quinn Animated Series.

Premium boxsets such as Supernatural, Castle Rock, Pennyworth and Young Sheldon, along with full boxsets of classic TV series such as The O.C, Fringe and Two and a Half Men.