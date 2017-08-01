Swedish news outlet invests in new EVS switcher

Sweden-based Aftonbladet TV has deployed the EVS' Dyvi production switcher for its news, current affairs and magazine studio productions.

The software-defined solution was selected by the web TV offering of Swedish daily newspaper Aftonbladet (part of Schibsted) to replace the legacy switcher for its new Stockholm studio and control room.

With the ever-changing narrative around the COVID-19 crisis driving the news agenda, the switcher has been central to getting the latest information out to their national audience.

A key advantage of Dyvi for Aftonbladet TV is its scalability, meaning the system can be expanded in the future if needed to cover additional studios.

This can easily be done by adding processing modules together into one or more “clusters”. These processing modules and the customizable panel can then be assigned to multiple control rooms to provide better resource utilisation or be combined for bigger production requirements.

Working together, EVS and Aftonbladet TV created a suite of intelligent macros within the Dyvi to automate certain processes.

These include controlling the audio of clips through the existing sound desk, and how graphics are presented on screen, reducing the potential for errors.

Vasilios Hatciliamis, head of TV operations at Schibsted Enterprise Technolog said: “This project demanded a modern, open, flexible vision switcher and we found precisely that in the EVS Dyvi. Because it’s software-defined, both the functionality and layout on the panel could be configured so they would match the requirements for our news broadcasts. The system has been easy to integrate with the rest of the control room and it also allowed us to automate many tasks through macros. We’re really pleased with the way that Dyvi works.”

Ian Futter, Dyvi production switcher specialist at EVS said: The team at Aftonbladet TV likes to do things in an innovative way and had some very specific requirements, but thanks to the highly customizable design of Dyvi, we've been able to easily configure the switcher to meet their exact needs. After less than a week of set-up and training, they now have a solution that gives both the in-house and freelance operators the ability to control complex elements in a very simple way. Feedback so far has been that the team can now focus on making compelling content rather than having to worry about technical limitations during production.”