Tiger King sequel by Investigation Discovery to premier in 2020

In a matter of weeks, Joseph “Joe Exotic” Maldonado-Passage has cemented his claim to the throne as the one and only Tiger King. But if ever there was a rival to Joe Exotic, it’s the world’s now most talked about woman, Carole Baskin, the equally indisputable tiger queen.

Now Investigation Discovery’s sequel, Investigating The Strange World Of Joe Exotic, delves into the biggest mystery in true crime today, helmed by the biggest character in the world: Joe Exotic, himself.

Baskin is now in the centre ring of the big cat circus. Is she a selfless crusader and protector of animals, who found unimaginable strength despite the mysterious disappearance of her husband? Or are we witnessing Carole Baskin’s master plan finally take effect? Despite her claims of innocence, did she orchestrate the disappearance of Don Lewis to seize control of his fortune, consolidate power and lay waste to her foes? No one seems to be talking – except for one man – and that man is the center of ID’s upcoming investigative series.

“Viewers are understandably riveted by Netflix’s ‘Tiger King,’ but the millions of true crime fans around the world were left wanting more,” said Henry Schleiff, group president ID, travel channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

“ID is the perfect place to find the inevitable sequel to this drama – featuring a missing husband, a hit man, and the illegal business of exotic animals. It’s time to let the cat out of the bag and address the lingering questions that viewers demand be answered.”

The investigation will reveal the secrets only Joe knows, and exclusive footage that has never been shown and the search to answer the one question every person in America is asking themselves right now: although she’s denied it, is Baskin responsible for the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis?

Investigating The Strange World Of Joe Exotic is being produced by Conveyor Media with Theresa McKeown and Colin Whelan as executive producers and Rebecca Sirmons as co-executive producer.

ID airs in the Middle East on OSN channel 505.