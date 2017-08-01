Zixi partners with Blackbird for global live video editing

Broadcast
News
Published: 14 April 2020 - 1:45 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Zixi, an enabler of live broadcast-quality video over any-IP, announced a partnership and integration with Blackbird.

Blackbird is a professional cloud video editing and publishing platform that provides access to video content for creation of clips and highlights to multiple devices and platforms.

“This partnership with world leading technology provider, Zixi, is an integral part of Blackbird’s OEM strategy.,” said Ian McDonough, Blackbird CEO.

“Zixi is the default standard for the ingest and distribution of live video. Blackbird enables customers to distribute and syndicate broadcast quality video content to OTT, web and digital platforms and with our customers insisting on using these two great technologies together, we are very happy to have partnered to bring this offering to market.”

This cloud video editing and publishing platform can be deployed in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud instances with live Zixi workflows, and enables the ability to insert branding, advertising and sponsored content for delivery to subscriber platforms.

“The Blackbird Zixi integration allows for the real-time ingest of live video, and then lightning-fast video viewing, clipping, editing and immediate publishing for the realization of monetization.,” said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances, Zixi.

“Blackbird is another example of the breadth of the best-of-breed technology partners in the Zixi Enabled Network that power every part of the end-to-end broadcaster workflow from ingest to editing to playout.”


