Lynx Technik selects Phabrix Qx for major test and measurement upgrade

Broadcast
News
Published: 15 April 2020 - 1:12 p.m.
By: Nikhil Pereira

Lynx Technik AG, a developer of products for the professional and broadcast market sectors, has purchased a further three Phabrix Qx advanced IP/SDI rasterizers to ensure the best possible testing processes for its products.

The systems were supplied by Logic Media, a Phabrix distributor.

Stefan Gnann, CEO, Lynx Technik, said, “As technical requirements are changing, with 12G processing, AES requirements and customers transitioning to IP workflows, we needed to replace our legacy testing equipment with the latest and best test system – so we chose the PHABRIX Qx.”

Phabrix claims that the Qx is the world’s first fully flexible rasterizer for hybrid IP/SDI analysis and video/audio monitoring, offering the latest hybrid IP/SDI test and measurement tools for environments that require 4K/UHD (12G/6G/3G-SDI), HD-SDI as well as SMPTE ST 2110, ST 2022-7, ST 2059 (PTP), AMWA NMOS and ST 2022-6 formats.

The instrument set includes tools for rapid fault diagnosis, compliance monitoring and product development.


