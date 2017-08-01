OSN and Intigral sign multi-year agreement

OSN has signed a multi-year agreement with Intigral, the media arm of Saudi’s STC, for its flagship home and OTT service, Jawwy TV.

The partnership sees Intigral secure first access to OSN’s new general entertainment channel ‘OSN Mix’.

This new initiative aims to offer viewers a window into OSN’s world of entertainment featuring a curated selection of OSN’s best series, movies, kids and factual entertainment programs that will engage all members of a household.

In addition Jawwy TV subscribers will have access as part of their telecom bundles to a host of channels ranging from Arabic with OSN’s ‘Yahala’ and ‘ART’ channels that provide the most sought after Arabic productions in the region, to premium Turkish series and the best of kids entertainment with channels as well as documentaries and factual entertainment.

Patrick Tillieux, CEO of OSN said: “Intigral is a natural partner for OSN. We aim to bring entertainment and joy to a broad audience with quality content. This agreement is the result of a great relationship that has been built over many years. It is based on a common view of the future and confidence in each other.”

Hamoud Al Rumayan, CEO of Intigral said: ”Jawwy TV is home to a richest selection of entertainment and we see a bigger collaboration happening with OSN. The addition of OSN to our large portfolio of content not only enhances the attractiveness of our proposition but also caters to the needs of our beloved clients in KSA and other regional markets. In a time where TV is the center of every household, we proud ourselves of this timely and unique enhancements.”

According to Zahra Zayat, SVP – digital, OTT and Telco of OSN, the partnership is “only phase one of a much bigger collaboration and partnership”.

OSN content is now available to Jawwy TV customers in KSA, whilst STC subscribers in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia can access OSN through a range of bundles and offers.