Boris FX’s launches affordable silhouette paint plugin

The new Boris FX Silhouette Paint has been made available to artists, editors, and compositors work.

Silhouette Paint is the first cross-platform, cross-host product to offer Mocha-tracked non-destructive repeatable paint for the post-production industry’s most popular video applications.

Host support includes Adobe After Effects, Adobe Premiere Pro, Autodesk Flame, Blackmagic Design Resolve and Fusion, and Foundry Nuke. The subscription-based model starts at $195 per year.

“On Missing Link, Silhouette was used on nearly every single shot by our paint and roto team,” said James Pina, senior paint artist, Laika. “Having access to these essential paint and tracking tools as a plugin inside Nuke will be a huge time-saver and will broaden our VFX capabilities."

Silhouette Paint offers award-winning 32-bit high dynamic range paint tools for tasks such as matte painting, beauty work, touch-ups, marker removal, and more. Its non-destructive Auto Paint stroke system delivers unparalleled performance with interactive pressure-sensitive artistic control at any resolution.

Artists can easily add hundreds of paint strokes without worrying about any performance issues — all without leaving their project timelines. In addition, artists can easily track and mask paint effects with built-in Mocha planar motion tracking.

“Silhouette Paint fills two important gaps. The world’s most renowned visual effects teams, who have relied on Silhouette’s superior paint and rotoscoping tools as a standalone application, can now access those same tools as a plugin inside the industry’s leading video applications,” says Boris Yamnitsky, president and founder, Boris FX.

“This new workflow helps streamline the overall post-production process. It also introduces Silhouette to an entirely new generation thanks to the plugin’s wallet-friendly price. YouTube and Instagram content creators can now access the same paint tools used on Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters.”