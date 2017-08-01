History of the Emirates now offered online for free

Image Nation Abu Dhabi has released documentary TV series History of the Emirates and a virtual reality educational app free of charge.

Both the series and app were produced by Emmy and BAFTA award-winning Atlantic Productions, one of the world’s leading factual and immersive production companies, whose documentary series include David Attenborough’s Great Barrier Reef and The Coronation with HRH Queen Elizabeth.

Narrated in English by Academy-Award-winning actor Jeremy Irons, the three-episode international version of the series is now available to stream on a dedicated website, historyoftheemirates.com.

History of the Emirates spans over an astonishing 125,000 years of local history, from the earliest human presence in the region to the national union in 1971. Utilizing the latest cutting-edge technology — from CGI to LiDar scanning and 360 degree camera work — interwoven with never-before-seen archival footage, it is a ground-breaking series that profiles the very foundations of the country’s civilizations. A five-part local version of the series was launched with a light show at the Burj Khalifa to mark the UAE’s 2019 National Day celebrations, with the international series airing around the world on National Geographic.

HE Mohamed Al Mubarak, chairman of Image Nation Abu Dhabi, said: “During this difficult period, it is more important than ever to celebrate our community and its shared strength. History of the Emirates presents an inspirational story and we are very pleased to release the international edit of this pioneering series for the very first time in the region. This is a show of solidarity with the community from Image Nation, and we hope that our documentary will bring families and friends together in a time of isolation.”

Anthony Geffen, producer and CEO of Atlantic Production said: “History of the Emirates was a monumental and remarkable project that used cutting-edge technology and drew on extraordinary new research and experts. The series and the app are both informative and fascinating, and will be an exceptional resource for audiences seeking knowledge, education or simply entertainment during the period of social distancing.”

Accompanying the TV series, the 7 Mysteries of the UAE app is available for free download on App Stores. Using virtual reality and gaming techniques, children are motivated to learn about the United Arab Emirates’ history through self-guided discovery through the country. The 7 Mysteries of the UAE application is easily accessible, enabling teachers and parents to share exciting educational stories from the UAE’s past with students during long-distance learning.

The five-part local version of the series, available in Arabic, is still available to stream on MBC’s Shahid platform, Dubai TV’s Awan and Emarat TV online.